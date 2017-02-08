SDGOP National Committeeman and Committeewoman break from Gov’s Daugaard’s choice, endorse Lederman for SDGOP Chair

For roughly 40 years and half-a-dozen Governors, the Republican Governor has hand-selected the chairman for the South Dakota Republican Party, either through explicit endorsement or by direct recruitment.
For the first time in that same 40 years, a significant challenge has arisen to challenge that status quo. In a contest that has arose as a surprise itself to many seasoned observers, arguably the biggest surprise just dropped in the race today.
In an e-mailed letter released by Dan Lederman today, Republican National Committeewoman Sandye Kading of Rapid City, and Republican National Committeeman (and former State Senator) Ried Holien of Watertown have announced their support of Lederman for the position of Chair of the State Party over the current chairwoman Pam Roberts:
As noted in the letter, the pair state “While we support Dan based on his qualifications, we made the commitment to publicly endorse Dan after the current Chair told each of us the week of President Trump’s inauguration that she was not going to run again for the SDGOP Chairmanship. Dan enthusiastically wants the job, and he has the experience and passion to lead our party into a successful future.”
Governor Daugaard, and Senators Thune, Rounds and Congresswoman Noem signed a letter endorsing Pam Roberts for the office on January 24th.
Among the party faithful, the National Committeeman and National Committeewoman arguably represent the highest state party offices aside from only the party chairman, as they represent the South Dakota State Republican Party at the national level for party functions and duties.
The positions are elected every four years at the State Republican party convention and at the moment, represent the highest elected offices conventions delegates have chosen from their ranks.
With the elections to be held at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce offices on Saturday the 11th, could the selection of the office of party chairman be returned to a decision of the same grassroots? We shall see.
How long before we hear that Rounds, Thune and Noem were not told of Lederman’s candidacy when Daugaard/Venhuizen asked them to sign the letter?
The most interesting thing is that Roberts told them both she wasn’t running just days before the infamous stationarygate letter was released. I don’t think that information will sit well with uncommitted central committee members. Heck it might not sit well with committed Roberts members either.
I don’t want to curse the race, but I don’t see Roberts channeling the Patriots and making a late in the game play for the win.
This sentiment has been shared on previous posts, this year should be considered zero for the SDGOP. A reset to ringing the voters back into the party fold and allowing the Central Committee – who answers to their respective county boards and committees – to elect their own leadership and have the “big” four stay silent on the sidelines.
I hope Mr. Holien and Ms. Kading are ready to open their checkbooks to fill the gap left with respect to fundraising by the “Big Four.” I’m very afraid that this hostile takeover of the party will leave the entity weakened for a long time.
Thune, Noem, Rounds and whoever gets elected to the house in 2018 will continue to support the SDGOP. Any assertion that they won’t is fake news.
I hope your right. Just seems like we’ve been winning and I don’t understand why we need to tip over the apple cart now.
It’s not tipping anything over. Winning can’t be sustained without communication. And that has broken down.
If the Democrats are good enough to pick their own chair, shouldn’t we Republican practice what we preach about the grassroots?
if the governor openly calls voters stupid for taking positions opposite of his at the ballot box, I can only imagine that he thinks that he should be appointing the chair and that the people who make up the party aren’t smart enough to do that on their own.
I’d vote for Dan.
I’m voting for Dan he’s reached out to me and promised to improve the party.
If a person as head of an agency or department, appoints people under him/her based on cronyism instead of competency, that person has lost my vote. I am supporting Lederman.
Can you provide some specifics on that? Who are you saying Roberts appointed based on cronyism?
I’m not going to say, but if you want to research, go ahead. But it is a fact.
Sandye Kading and Ried Holien rock! It’s about time the party leadership is responsive to what the central committee wants instead of dictating to us.
I trust Dan he was a good legislator and I think you’ll do a great job as chairman I’m impressed that Sandy and Reed stood up to the governor and through their support behind somebody that actually wants the job kudos to them.
Dan is passionate about South Dakota politics it will be involved at the county level and help rebuild our party that is basically falling apart. It’s hard to support someone that has one fundraiser that only the elite are invited to for a short boat ride around here.
This is much like trumps election people are tired of being told what to do by the establishment. Why should we vote for someone that didn’t want the job the only reason Pam is running is because the governor couldn’t find anyone else.
Likely because the Governor wasn’t paying attention that someone else was already running.
Why doesn’t Pam run as vice chair? Dan wants to be chair and Pam doesn’t this is a pretty easy election.
Dan is work hard campaigning for the spot while I haven’t heard a word from Pam. I think it’s time for a change!
It’s up to the Central committee to pick that the governor Dan has been out campaigning while the governors office has had his henchmen out telling us how to vote. I’m voting for Lederman for chair and I ask you to do the same.