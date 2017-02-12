SDGOP Press Release: Dan Lederman to Lead SDGOP

LEDERMAN TO LEAD SDGOP

Pierre, SD – February 11, 2017 – Today, the South Dakota Republican Party elected Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes to lead the SDGOP for the next two years.

“As I traveled across South Dakota talking to County Parties, it’s clear that county leadership is ready to play a more active role in the State Party,” said newly elected Chair Dan Lederman. “Republicans in South Dakota have been very successful in recent years and with additional help from grassroots in our state, I’m confident we can continue to improve on that success,” added Lederman.

More than 100 Central Committee Members traveled from 35 Counties to take part in the election, many for the first time.

“I would like to thank Pam Roberts for her hard work throughout these last two years as well as Governor Daugaard for the tremendous resources he’s contributed to the Party,” said Chair Lederman.

Governor Daugaard urged Republican Party members to get behind whoever won the election.

“The SD GOP is strong because we are unified, and we are fortunate to have so many great people willing to serve,” said Governor Daugaard. “I congratulate Dan Lederman and the other state officers on their victory, and I thank Pam Roberts for her hard work over the past two years. I hope the enthusiasm from this leadership election energizes our party as we look ahead to the crucial 2018 election,” added Daugaard.

Chair Lederman will begin his term immediately and has called a Special Central Committee Meeting to be held at the end of February to adopt a budget and goals for 2017.

##

Facebook Twitter