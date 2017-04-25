SDGOP Press Release: David Horowitz to Speak at Freedom Rally

David Horowitz to Speak at Freedom Rally

Bestselling author, David Horowitz will be the keynote speaker at the Freedom Rally to be held Saturday, April 29th at the Ramkota Expo Center

SIOUX FALLS, SD, APRIL 25, 2017 – The South Dakota Republican Party is throwing a Freedom Rally this Saturday and will feature one of the nation’s foremost conservative commentators, New York Times bestselling author, and mentor to many of President Trump’s top advisers, David Horowitz.

Horowitz is the author of The Big Agenda: President Trump’s Plan to Save America. The book has been a bestseller for 10 weeks in a row.

Big Agenda details President Trump’s likely moves, including his:

First wave of executive orders – approving Keystone XL, nixing amnesty

Surprising judicial appointments – Supreme Court and the federal judiciary

Radical changes to federal regulations – Obamacare, EPA overreach, tax reform

The South Dakota Democrats are holding an event the same night on the same property. Their speaker is Congressman Keith Ellison.

Rep. Keith Ellison’s (D-MN) Outlandish Statements

Proof He Doesn’t Share South Dakota Values

Representative Ellison Believes The Democrat Party Should Come Out Against The Second Amendment.

(Real Time With Bill Maher, 3/21/14)

Rep. Ellison Supports A 63 Percent Tax Rate As “Fair,” Saying He Thinks It’s Fair To Ask Wealthy Individuals “For A Little Bit More Money” To Fund Government Programs.

(Fox News’ “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” 2/5/13)

Ellison Issues Contradictory Statements On Government Spending.

In a 2013 roundtable with Progressive Democrats of America, Ellison said the problem was not that government was broke, saying “there’s plenty of money, it’s just the government doesn’t have it.” (Keith Ellison, Remarks At A Roundtable With Progressive Democrats Of America, Washington, DC, 7/25/13)

Ellison Is A Self-Proclaimed Progressive Liberal Who Claims The GOP Is A Party Of Bigots.

In 2014, Ellison said on the house floor “I am a proud progressive liberal…and I’m not apologizing to anybody” for that. (Rep. Keith Ellison, Congressional Record, 3/26/14, p. H2686)

(Tim Murphy, “Rep. Keith Ellison: GOP Is ‘Basically A Bigoted Party,” Mother Jones, 9/6/12)

Ellison Has A History Of Concerning Comments Towards One Of Our Strongest Allies In Israel.

According to the Washington Post, Keith Ellison “has never shied from criticism of Israel’s policies toward Palestinians.” (David Weigel, “Keith Ellison Votes Against GOP-Backed Israel Resolution,” The Washington Post, 1/5/17)

The anti-defamation league has asserted that Ellison’s past comments on Israel have been “deeply disturbing and disqualifying.”(Press Release, “Speech Raises New Doubts About Rep. Ellison’s Ability To Represent Traditional Democratic Support For Israel,” Anti-Defamation League, 12/1/16)

Ellison Thinks Single-Payer Healthcare Is A “Good Idea.”

(Jennifer Bendery, “Single-Payer Health Care Favored By House Progressives If Court Strikes Down Obamacare,” Huffington Post, 6/27/16)

Ellison is a staunch supporter of abortion rights.

According to NARAL Pro-Choice America, Ellison has earned a 100% voting record on abortion.

Ellison On Taxes

A 2013 Interview, Ellison Defended A 63 Percent Tax Rate As “Fair,” Saying He Thought It Was Fair To Ask Wealthy Individuals “For A Little Bit More Money” To Fund Government Programs. FOX NEWS STUART VARNEY: “And you have made the judgment that 63 percent is fair? You have made that judgment? You say that is fair?” REP. KEITH ELLISON (D-WI): “Do you know what WIC is, sir? What is WIC? Women and children who need nutrition is a program that is being cut by sequester.” VARNEY: “Well, 63 percent is fair? Is it?” ELLISON: “I think asking Phil Mickelson for a little bit more money so that women and children can have a meal is fair. Yes, I do. I think it’s fair to ask Phil Mickelson for a little bit more money to make sure that we can continue to invest in infrastructure in this country, and to make sure that groundbreaking research in medicine is paid for, to make sure that people have the basics, that college education is affordable. I think you have Phil Mickelson, who has benefited from living in the richest country in the history of the world, I think it’s fair to ask Phil Mickelson to help with that. Yes, I do. As a patriotic American, I’m sure Phil Mickelson would agree.” (Fox News’ “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” 2/5/13)

In A 2013 Roundtable With Progressive Democrats Of America, Ellison Said The Problem Was Not That Government Was Broke, Saying “There’s Plenty Of Money, It’s Just The Government Doesn’t Have It. “ REP. KEITH ELLISON (D-WI): “You know, people like George Soros, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Paul Krugman, Joe Stiglitz, Jeffrey Sachs, Dean Baker, Robert Poland, Larry Summers have said they all support a transaction tax. And, so, the bottom line is we’re not broke, there’s plenty of money, it’s just the government doesn’t have it. The government has a right, the government and the people of the United States have the right to run the programs of the United States. Health, welfare, housing, all these things, and the people who benefit from being here have a duty and obligation to help support it.” (Keith Ellison , Remarks At A Roundtable With Progressive Democrats Of America , Washington, DC, 7/25/13)

Ellison On Politics

In 2014, Ellison Said On The House Floor “I Am A Proud Progressive Liberal…And I’m Not Apologizing To Anybody” For That. REP. KEITH ELLISON (D-WI): “I am a proud progressive liberal, absolutely, just like Hubert H. Humphrey, L.B.J.., Martin Luther King, all those guys, I admire them all, and I’m not apologizing to anybody to be a progressive liberal as I am, but that doesn’t stop me from talking to a conservative republican as long as we are both trying to solve the problem.” (Rep. Keith Ellison, Congressional Record, 3/26/14, p. H2686) In A 2012 Interview, Ellison Said The GOP “Is Basically A Bigoted Party.” “‘I’m sad that they have decided to go into this dark ugly place where they see the whole world as their enemy,’ Ellison continued. ‘And this is the thing: I don’t mind debating taxes and spending; we probably should. But they’re the party that is basically a bigoted party and they have now officially declared themselves against a whole segment of the American population, because if we said we were going to put a plank opposing Jewish law, or Catholic canon, it would be an outrage. This is also an outrage. But you know, it’ll pass.'” (Tim Murphy, “Rep. Keith Ellison: GOP Is ‘Basically A Bigoted Party,” Mother Jones , 9/6/12) VIDEO: In 2016 At The Democratic National Convention Keith Ellison Was Corrected By Tom Cole When Claiming George Wallace Was A Republican. REP. KEITH ELLISON (D-MN): “We do have the worst republican nominee since George Wallace, we have somebody who is so dangerous in a number of ways. Not the least of which is the attacks on the press and his pulling press credentials. The first amendment says freedom of the press and he attacks the press regularly. So I’m really kind of focused on the job at hand, but I am disappointed, but I’m not surprised, but at the same time you know I just have to keep trudging on, organizing people to turn out the maximum number of votes to defeat Donald Trump'” GEORGE STEPHANOPOLIS: “Just the beginning here in Philadelphia. Congressman Cole, you just came from Cleveland, the Republican convention, was it a success. ” TOM COLE (R-OK): “First I want to correct my friend, George Wallace , was a proud democrat and ran for the Democratic nomination, was on that stage down there” (ABC News “ Your Voice, Your Vote ,” 7/24/16) Time Stamp : 0:20-1:09 VIDEO: Keith Ellison Compared The September 11th Terrorist Attacks To Nazi Germany’s Reichstag Fire For Allowing Religious Discrimination In Each Country. REP. KEITH ELLISON (D-MN): “Remember 9/11, right? You ain’t never had all this discrimination against religious minorities, you had it, but you didn’t have it to the degree that you have it now. 9/11 is this juggernaut you get in American History, and it allows, you know, it’s almost like the Reichstag Fire, it reminds me of that. Does anybody know what I’m talking about? UNKNOWN MAN IN AUDIENCE: “Yes I do, but I wouldn’t compare that to 9/11.” REP. KEITH ELLISON (D-MN): Well, you and I both know, the thing is, after that, Reichstag was burned, they blamed the communists for it, and put the leader of that country in a position where he could basically have authority to do whatever he wanted.” (Rep. Keith Ellison, Speech to Atheists for Human Rights , 7/16/07)

Ellison on Race Relations

In 1992 Speech Ellison Proclaimed That “Black People Do Not Live Under A Democracy” And That “You Don’t Have An Obligation To Obey A Government That Considers You To Be Less Than Human.” “During the 1990s, Ellison articulated extreme views on other occasions. In 1992, he spoke at a Minneapolis protest rally after a Los Angeles jury acquitted police of beating Rodney King. ‘Black people do not live under a democracy,’ he told the crowd. ‘You don’t have an obligation to obey a government that considers you to be less than human.'” (Katherine Kersten, “Let’s Not Forget Ellison’s Support Of Nation Of Islam,” Star Tribune, 6/8/06) Ellison Implied That A Separate Black State May Be Preferable To System At The Time. “In 1990, he wrote an opinion piece for the university’s newspaper challenging the value of affirmative action for minorities. In remarks he says were satirical and intended to provoke discussion, he suggested that financial reparations and a separate black state might be a better option, relieving whites of social programs and allowing self-determination for blacks.” (Rochelle Olson And Mark Brunswick, “Ellison’s Past Views, Ties Drawing Scrutiny,” Star Tribune, 6/28/06) Ellison Also Asserted That Affirmative Action Foists “The Burden Of Brutal White Savagery On The Most Marginally Qualified Whites.” “ ‘Let’s face it – liberal social programs, including but not limited to affirmative action, foist the burden of brutal white savagery on the most marginally qualified whites, usually students or the white working class. The liberal social programs haven’t been all roses for blacks either.’ (Rochelle Olson And Mark Brunswick, “Ellison’s Past Views, Ties Drawing Scrutiny,” Star Tribune, 6/28/06) Ellison Later Asserted That This Article Was Satirical. “In remarks he says were satirical and intended to provoke discussion, he suggested that financial reparations and a separate black state might be a better option, relieving whites of social programs and allowing self-determination for blacks.”

Ellison Defended A Domestic Terrorist And Attempted Cop Killer Ellison Gave A Speech In 2000 Defending Sara Jane Olson, A Domestic Terrorist And Attempted Cop Murderer. “Ellison was still toeing the Nation of Islam line in February 2000, this time in a speech at a local National Lawyers Guild meeting in support of Symbionese Liberation Army member Sara Jane Olson (formerly Kathleen Soliah), who had recently been apprehended at her home in St. Paul. In the course of remarks supporting Soliah/Olson, Ellison complained about the charges previously brought against ‘Qubiliah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, in retribution against Minister Farrakhan,’ by the Office of the United States Attorney in Minneapolis.” (Scott W. Johnson, “The Ellison Elision,” The Weekly Standard , 2/3/14) In 2001, Olson Pled Guilty To Planting Explosive Devices Underneath Police Squad Cars In 1975. “Sara Jane Olson aka Kathleen Ann Soliah was a member of the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA). For 25 years she lived in hiding in St. Paul before she was arrested in 1999, pleading guilty in 2001 to planting explosive devices underneath police squad cars in 1975. She was released on parole in 2009 after serving 7 years in prison.” (Tom Lyden, “Convicted terrorist Sara Jane Olson Went Through TSA Pre-Check,” FOX 9 , 3/24/15) Several Recordings Were Uncovered Of Ellison Defending And Voicing Support For Olson. “Minneapolis resident Greg Lang, whose website, soliah.com , focuses on Olson’s case, uncovered and transcribed several audio recordings of speeches Ellison gave supporting Soliah/Olson, a federal fugitive who was found living the life of a soccer mom in St. Paul. She is now serving time in a California prison.” (Rochelle Olson And Mark Brunswick, “Ellison’s Past Views, Ties Drawing Scrutiny,” Star Tribune, 6/28/06)

Facebook Twitter