SDGOP Press Release: David Horowitz to Speak at Freedom Rally

David Horowitz to Speak at Freedom Rally
Bestselling author, David Horowitz will be the keynote speaker at the Freedom Rally to be held Saturday, April 29th at the Ramkota Expo Center
SIOUX FALLS, SD, APRIL 25, 2017 – The South Dakota Republican Party is throwing a Freedom Rally this Saturday and will feature one of the nation’s foremost conservative commentators, New York Times bestselling author, and mentor to many of President Trump’s top advisers, David Horowitz.
Horowitz is the author of The Big Agenda: President Trump’s Plan to Save America. The book has been a bestseller for 10 weeks in a row.
Big Agenda details President Trump’s likely moves, including his:
- First wave of executive orders – approving Keystone XL, nixing amnesty
- Surprising judicial appointments – Supreme Court and the federal judiciary
- Radical changes to federal regulations – Obamacare, EPA overreach, tax reform
The South Dakota Democrats are holding an event the same night on the same property. Their speaker is Congressman Keith Ellison.
Rep. Keith Ellison’s (D-MN) Outlandish Statements
Proof He Doesn’t Share South Dakota Values
Representative Ellison Believes The Democrat Party Should Come Out Against The Second Amendment.
(Real Time With Bill Maher, 3/21/14)
Rep. Ellison Supports A 63 Percent Tax Rate As “Fair,” Saying He Thinks It’s Fair To Ask Wealthy Individuals “For A Little Bit More Money” To Fund Government Programs.
(Fox News’ “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” 2/5/13)
Ellison Issues Contradictory Statements On Government Spending.
In a 2013 roundtable with Progressive Democrats of America, Ellison said the problem was not that government was broke, saying “there’s plenty of money, it’s just the government doesn’t have it.” (Keith Ellison, Remarks At A Roundtable With Progressive Democrats Of America, Washington, DC, 7/25/13)
Ellison Is A Self-Proclaimed Progressive Liberal Who Claims The GOP Is A Party Of Bigots.
In 2014, Ellison said on the house floor “I am a proud progressive liberal…and I’m not apologizing to anybody” for that. (Rep. Keith Ellison, Congressional Record, 3/26/14, p. H2686)
(Tim Murphy, “Rep. Keith Ellison: GOP Is ‘Basically A Bigoted Party,” Mother Jones, 9/6/12)
Ellison Has A History Of Concerning Comments Towards One Of Our Strongest Allies In Israel.
According to the Washington Post, Keith Ellison “has never shied from criticism of Israel’s policies toward Palestinians.” (David Weigel, “Keith Ellison Votes Against GOP-Backed Israel Resolution,” The Washington Post, 1/5/17)
The anti-defamation league has asserted that Ellison’s past comments on Israel have been “deeply disturbing and disqualifying.”(Press Release, “Speech Raises New Doubts About Rep. Ellison’s Ability To Represent Traditional Democratic Support For Israel,” Anti-Defamation League, 12/1/16)
Ellison Thinks Single-Payer Healthcare Is A “Good Idea.”
(Jennifer Bendery, “Single-Payer Health Care Favored By House Progressives If Court Strikes Down Obamacare,” Huffington Post, 6/27/16)
Ellison is a staunch supporter of abortion rights.
According to NARAL Pro-Choice America, Ellison has earned a 100% voting record on abortion.
Ellison On Taxes
A 2013 Interview, Ellison Defended A 63 Percent Tax Rate As “Fair,” Saying He Thought It Was Fair To Ask Wealthy Individuals “For A Little Bit More Money” To Fund Government Programs. FOX NEWS STUART VARNEY: “And you have made the judgment that 63 percent is fair? You have made that judgment? You say that is fair?” REP. KEITH ELLISON (D-WI): “Do you know what WIC is, sir? What is WIC? Women and children who need nutrition is a program that is being cut by sequester.” VARNEY: “Well, 63 percent is fair? Is it?” ELLISON: “I think asking Phil Mickelson for a little bit more money so that women and children can have a meal is fair. Yes, I do. I think it’s fair to ask Phil Mickelson for a little bit more money to make sure that we can continue to invest in infrastructure in this country, and to make sure that groundbreaking research in medicine is paid for, to make sure that people have the basics, that college education is affordable. I think you have Phil Mickelson, who has benefited from living in the richest country in the history of the world, I think it’s fair to ask Phil Mickelson to help with that. Yes, I do. As a patriotic American, I’m sure Phil Mickelson would agree.” (Fox News’ “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” 2/5/13)
REP. KEITH ELLISON (D-WI): “I am a proud progressive liberal, absolutely, just like Hubert H. Humphrey, L.B.J.., Martin Luther King, all those guys, I admire them all, and I’m not apologizing to anybody to be a progressive liberal as I am, but that doesn’t stop me from talking to a conservative republican as long as we are both trying to solve the problem.” (Rep. Keith Ellison, Congressional Record, 3/26/14, p. H2686)
(Rochelle Olson And Mark Brunswick, “Ellison’s Past Views, Ties Drawing Scrutiny,” Star Tribune, 6/28/06)
- In 2001, Olson Pled Guilty To Planting Explosive Devices Underneath Police Squad Cars In 1975. “Sara Jane Olson aka Kathleen Ann Soliah was a member of the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA). For 25 years she lived in hiding in St. Paul before she was arrested in 1999, pleading guilty in 2001 to planting explosive devices underneath police squad cars in 1975. She was released on parole in 2009 after serving 7 years in prison.” (Tom Lyden, “Convicted terrorist Sara Jane Olson Went Through TSA Pre-Check,” FOX 9, 3/24/15)
Several Recordings Were Uncovered Of Ellison Defending And Voicing Support For Olson.
(Rochelle Olson And Mark Brunswick, “Ellison’s Past Views, Ties Drawing Scrutiny,” Star Tribune, 6/28/06)
