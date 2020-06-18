SDGOP Proposed Resolution supporting Juneteenth Independence Day

Hot off the Press, (while State Rep Tom Pischke might disagree) the South Dakota Republican Party has posted a proposed resolution supporting Juneteenth Independence Day that will be put before the delegates on Saturday at the South Dakota Republican Party State Convention:

A RESOLUTION SUPPORTING JUNETEENTH INDEPENDENCE DAY

Designating June 19th, as “Juneteenth Independence Day” in recognition of June 19, 1865, the date on which Abraham Lincoln enforced the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery the United States.

WHEREAS, news of the abolition of slavery did not reach the frontier areas of the United States, in particular the State of Texas and the other Southwestern States, until months after the conclusion of the Civil War, more than 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863;

WHEREAS, on June 19, 1865, Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were free;

WHEREAS, African-Americans who had been slaves in the Southwest celebrated June 19, commonly known as “Juneteenth Independence Day”, as inspiration and encouragement for future generations;

WHEREAS, African-Americans from the Southwest have continued the tradition of observing Juneteenth Independence Day for over 150 years;

WHEREAS, most States and the District of Columbia have designated Juneteenth Independence Day as a special day of observance in recognition of the emancipation of all slaves in the United States;

WHEREAS, Juneteenth Independence Day celebrations have been held to honor African-American freedom while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures;

WHEREAS, the faith and strength of character demonstrated by former slaves and the descendants of former slaves remain an example for all people of the United States, regardless of background, religion, or race;

WHEREAS, slavery was not officially abolished until the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States in December 1865; and

WHEREAS, over the course of its history, the United States has grown into a symbol of democracy and freedom around the world: Now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED That the South Dakota Republican Party—

(1) designates June 19th, in perpetuity as “Juneteenth Independence Day”;

(2) recognizes the historical significance of Juneteenth Independence Day to the United States;

(3) supports the continued nationwide celebration of Juneteenth Independence Day to provide an opportunity for the people of the United States to learn more about the past and to better understand the experiences that have shaped the United States; and

(4) recognizes that the observance of the end of slavery is part of the history and heritage of the United States and the Republican Party.