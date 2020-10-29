SDGOP raffling off President Trump Rifle find out more at sdgop.com/rifleraffle October 29, 2020October 29, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns From the SDGOP, this Trump rifle being raffled off could be yours: Find out more at sdgop.com/rifleraffle Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “SDGOP raffling off President Trump Rifle find out more at sdgop.com/rifleraffle”
Conservatively valued at $7500?!? Don’t make me laugh.
Anyone could build that exact same thing for a fraction of that. It’s pretty ugly too with all that ugly yellow. Red , white, and blue is all it needed.