SDGOP Releases Convention Platform, Resolution, County by County Election Results

While South Dakota Democrats are still hiding their platform & resolutions over a week later, the South Dakota GOP is Johnny-on-the-spot, and has released not just the platform & resolutions, but the county by county election results, which you can find for yourself here. (I’ve also aggregated the PDF’s below)

SDGOP Convention Results by Pat Powers on Scribd

  1. Anne Beal

    FOR THE RECORD:
    The sections of the platform were assigned as follows:

    The preamble & summary were edited by DiSanto, Bartscher and Haugaard

    Section 1, Agriculture, Natural Resources and Energy was edited by Bruner and Wiik

    Section 2, Economic Development and Jobs was edited by Jensen and Timothy

    Section 3, Health and Human Services was edited by Bruner and Wiik

    Section 4, Education and Cultural Affairs was edited by Jensen and Timothy

    Section 5, Governmental Affairs was edited by Beal and Oakes

    Section 6, Ublic Safety and Security was edited by Beal and Oakes

    And Section 7, Family and Community Values was edited by Bartscher and Haugaard.

    Section 7 is the one Stace Nelson is claiming was gutted by moderate RINO pro-abortion atheist closet Democrats. Just so you all know, he’s talking about Dale Bartscher and Steve Haugaard. Tell your friends.

