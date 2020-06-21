SDGOP Releases list of delegates selected to go to national convention. What name wasn’t on that list?…

So a friend sent this to me tonight….

For some reason, State Rep. Tom Pischke is in a hurry to find out the results of the convention that just finished up a few hours ago.

Well, wait no more, as shortly after everyone has traveled back home, the SDGOP has released the list of those who have been selected to go to the Republican National Convention.

And while Rep. Pischke is spending his time tweaking the party to hurry up, guess who didn’t make the list of attendees…

Tom might want to go ahead and cancel that GoFundMe page, and send Trevor and others back their cash, because he wasn’t chosen to go.

Congratulations to every one who was chosen to go as an alternate or delegate – I’ll be looking forward to joining you in Jacksonville in August!