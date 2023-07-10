SDGOP & RNC Campaign Training – Friday, July 21 – Box Elder, SD

From my mailbox, the SDGOP is holding campaign training in Box Elder on Friday July 21st

We are thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for Republican party members, to enhance your skills and make a meaningful contribution to South Dakota politics! The SDGOP, in collaboration with the RNC’s State Party Strategist team, will be hosting a training covering grassroots engagement, political strategy, communications, and fundraising! This training is open to all Republicans! Please invite your friends and other organization members, this training is designed to give everyone the tools and knowledge to make a difference in our communities!

Date: Friday July 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM MT

Location: Courtyard Marriott Box Elder 580 Watiki Way Box Elder, SD 57719

RSVP: https://forms.gle/YNqWvwJbo3ZWUzs17

Regards,

Chairman John Wiik