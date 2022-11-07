SDGOP Senate PAC stopped payment on $10K check to Koskan.

Couple of updates on the Koskan case. There was a plea agreement between Koskan and the State’s Attorney in the matter of the charges of child abuse… but the judge is apparently thinking it over, according to Dakota News Now:

That agreement would have required Koskan to enter into a guilty plea with the state, but likely would have allowed him to avoid the maximum punishment associated with a class four felony, ten years in prison and a potential $20,000 fine. and… After a discussion with both attorneys, Judge Northrup indicated that she would like to consider the potential agreement over the course of the next month. For now, Koskan is required to avoid drugs and alcohol, and not contact anyone under the age of 18, specifically the victim. However, Koskan can maintain contact with the rest of his children, who live with him. The charge would not require him to register as a sex offender.

Read the entire story here.

Interesting that Judge Northrup, a Noem appointee, isn’t willing to just accept the plea agreement.

The allegations and affidavit filed in the matter clearly have a component of sexual abuse, and accepting a plea that would preclude the defendant registering as a sex offender might be just too light for the judge to accept. Especially given that Koskan has served in public office on the school board, and has ran for higher office no fewer than 3 times now. The Judge might be looking at it with an eye that there needs to be a higher standard of conduct applied, and a more severe punishment imposed. We’ll know more on December 12th.

Speaking of the Koskan case, one thing that has gotten people’s attention is the fact that like other Republican candidates, in the course of normal campaign activity, Koskan had received money from the Senate Republican PAC. Or, maybe not.

While the Koskan campaign might have filed that supplemental report on October 25th claiming they received a $10,000 contribution, they probably should check the balance in their account before they start paying for “travel” as they used the bulk of their funds for.

Because as soon as the Koskan allegations came to light, Republican Senate Leadership acted immediately. As was related to me by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, “The Senate Republican PAC stopped payment on check to the Koskan campaign when we learned of his conduct. He didn’t get that $10k.”

Good on them. After the deception that has gone on and sickening allegations against a child, it isn’t much, but the ability to still stop a $10,000 donation to the campaign is at least something.

As I’ve discussed with others, the activity in the affidavit supposedly spanned not just time in the 2022 campaign but the 2020 campaign, and the 2018 campaign. It’s a betrayal of everyone who ever donated or provided assistance to any of his campaigns.

Which shouldn’t come as a shock if the allegations are true. If he’d do that to a family member, why wouldn’t he treat everyone else like that?