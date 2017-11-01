SDGOP Send out e-mail blast to members warning about petitions, and to prepare to fight ballot measures in 2018.

The South Dakota Republican Party has an e-mail blast of it’s own this morning, warning members of the pitfalls of signing the ballot measure petitions being circulated out there at the last minute, and to join the party’s planned efforts to fight some of the ballot measures that could appear in 2018:
Once the petitions are in though, can’t we start publishing full page ads with the names of the people who signed the suicide one under a headline “if your assigned DPOA is on this list you might want to consider a different one?”
Or post links with “find out here if your assigned DPOA wants to kill you.”