SDGOP sends mailer wishing GOP Mayoral Candidate Paul TenHaken Good Luck in May 1 Runoff Posted on April 26, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ The South Dakota Republican Party has a mailer hitting households in Sioux Falls today wishing Republican Mayoral Candidate Paul TenHaken good luck in the May 1 runoff election (against liberal Democrat Jolene Loetscher):
Well, this is a mistake. The Minnehaha GOP tried the same stunt for Jamison in 2014 to no avail.
This postcard also speaks to how nervous the TenHaken camp really is, as well as follow Republicans.
It probably also helps to demonstrate why our AG wouldn’t interfere into the Rounds campaign in 2014, relative to the EB5 investigation, nor arrest Bosworth until after the primary vote was in, but is more than willing to interfere with the Sioux Falls mayoral race with a disinformation press release in an attempt to benefit the Republican at the expense of the Democratic candidate in the current Sioux Falls mayoral race.
You don’t seem to have the slightest idea how long it takes to get a post card out. This was probably planned since he won the run-off not in response to any of Jolene’s non-sense this week. The turn around time on printing alone would take a week for that many postcards.
It probably also helps to demonstrate why Loetscher supporters are going into full crybaby mode.
They were clinking glasses on Monday. Now at the end of the week they see the people pulling Loetscher signs from their yards in embarrassment.
Cue the Whaaaaambulance.
Keep working hard don’t let up we got to get him across the finish line
Go Jo, and I mean go away! We don’t need a leftwing, anti-family type in the mayor’s office. I wish you no luck in the election, Jo.