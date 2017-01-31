SDGOP Sends note to membership about false claims of Represent.US

From my mailbox:

Dear Republican Leaders,

Out-of-state money is paying tens of thousands of dollars to attack our legislators with newspaper and social media ads, robo calls and paid protestors. They continue to mislead the public by being dishonest about the facts.

We created this video, which exposes the truth about IM22 and its supporters:

Please share it and spread the word.

Legislators will vote in the coming week to repeal IM 22 and replace it with something that does not violate our state’s constitution. They’re hearing a great deal from IM 22 supporters, and it’d be great if they could hear from you and your friends. Please call your legislators and let them know that you support their desire to repeal IM 22 and replace it with something that works for South Dakota.

It would be great if you would consider writing letters to the editor in your local paper to help people in your area understand the truth about IM 22.

For fun, Senator Stalzer created this image to highlight the groups in town this week for session. These are the groups represent.us calls “corrupt lobbyists”.

Please share this message with your County Committee Members, friends, and family.

Thanks!

Ryan Budmayr

Executive Director

South Dakota Republican Party

