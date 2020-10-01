SDGOP sponsoring annual pheasant hunt on Oct 25th in Elk Point

The South Dakota Republican party is hosting their annual hunting fundraiser on October 25th of this year, and as a special guest hunter, they have Dan Genter, co-chair of the Trump Victory Sportsmans Coalition.

As noted in the listing, the event will be held at Elk Point, at the Missouri River Outdoors Hunting Lodge with over 300 acres of land along the Missouri River. Also featured is a video from last years’ hunt.

Cost to participate is $2000 per gun, with both morning sessions and afternoon sessions of pheasant hunting.

To find out more, you can sign up at the WinRed link here.