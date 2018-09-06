SDGOP Statement on President Trump’s Visit to South Dakota

SDGOP Chairman’s Statement on President Trump’s Visit to South Dakota

South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman is excited for the occasion of President Trump’s visit to South Dakota to take part in a fundraising rally for the Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign tomorrow in Sioux Falls.

“It’s truly an honor any time our nation’s president makes a visit to our state,” Lederman said. “As a Republican organization, we’re electrified that we get to host our Republican President Donald Trump at a political campaign event for the next Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem. It’s a lot of star power, and clearly shows that the party is unified behind her campaign.”

