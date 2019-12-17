SDGOP taking applications for 2020 Interns

Sounds like the SDGOP is hiring for the 2020 campaign season, and has a number of Internships available for interested college students:

Intern Applications Sought by South Dakota Republican Party

The South Dakota Republican Party has opened the application process for students interested in serving as a political intern for the 2020 election cycle. The SDGOP is looking for college students from all over South Dakota and has openings for regional field teams in all corners of the state.

“The opportunity to intern at the South Dakota Republican Party is one of the best ways to learn how our election process works, while also helping get some great candidates elected,” said Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota GOP. “Interns will experience the inner workings of a grassroots political organization firsthand, while improving their knowledge and communication skills. I encourage all college students to consider applying for this great experience.”

Republican Party internships are not exclusively reserved for those interested in a career in politics, but also for those looking to expand their experience in the day-to-day operations of a fast-paced organization. Applicants will gain a variety of skills including but not limited to political organizing, communications, research, public relations, event planning, and digital media.