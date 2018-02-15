SDGOP Thanks supporters who opposed HB 1305 and HB 1259

Posted on by 7 Comments ↓

From my mailbox, the South Dakota Republican Party had a big thank you for it’s supporters who carried water for the elephant and contacted their legislators to oppose House Bill 1305 and House Bill 1259 this week:

7 Replies to “SDGOP Thanks supporters who opposed HB 1305 and HB 1259”

  1. Kevin W Nelson

    If your legislative forum or cracker-barrel meets this weekend ask your Republican State representatives to justify their yes vote on this.

    Reply
    1. William Beal

      If I’m not mistaken, since the bill was “tabled” with no debate and unanimous consent to “kill” it in committee, the bill is dead for this session.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.