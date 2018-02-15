SDGOP Thanks supporters who opposed HB 1305 and HB 1259 Posted on February 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ From my mailbox, the South Dakota Republican Party had a big thank you for it’s supporters who carried water for the elephant and contacted their legislators to oppose House Bill 1305 and House Bill 1259 this week: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
If your legislative forum or cracker-barrel meets this weekend ask your Republican State representatives to justify their yes vote on this.
Who voted yes?
1305
http://www.sdlegislature.gov/Legislative_Session/Bills/RollCall.aspx?Vote=25672&Session=2018
1259 was tabled unanimously
The bill was tabled.
There is no shame in drafting/introducing a bad bill. Only shame in voting for a bad bill.
What is the difference between tabling and referring to the 41st day? Can it be brought back if tabled?
If I’m not mistaken, since the bill was “tabled” with no debate and unanimous consent to “kill” it in committee, the bill is dead for this session.