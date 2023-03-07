SDGOP to host Women Leaders Series campaign training to develop future leaders – The SDGOP is looking for the next Kristi Noem. Is it you?

In their last weeks’ newsletter, the South Dakota Republican Party announced 2 upcoming trainings from the Leadership Institute to identify, train and mentor conservative women who want to learn leadership skills, or are considering running for public office:

Are you a Republican woman who has an interest in campaigns or in running for office in your community at some point in the future? The SDGOP is here to develop future leaders, whether you want to run for School Board or be the next Governor Kristi Noem!

Coming up in 2 weeks and hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party, The Women Leaders Series (WLS) is a forum designed to identify, train, mentor, and connect conservative women who are: already community leaders; want to learn leadership skills; or running for public office; or considering running for public office.

We will learn from experts:

How to develop a Winning Message

Keys to effective Fundraising

Expanding your reach on Social Media.

Two opportunities will be available for women across South Dakota to attend. The first event will be held on Friday, March 17th at the Alex Johnson Hotel in Rapid City from 9:00 AM to Noon. The second in the series will be held on Saturday, March 18th at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance building at 1600 W. Russell St. in Sioux Falls. (9-Noon) There will be a $10 fee for each. Pre-registration is encouraged

Classes will be taught by Emily Kertz Lampkin, a seasoned campaign professional and public affairs specialist focusing on strategic communications and issue management. With more than 15 years of experience providing strategic guidance to executives at the highest levels of government and private industry, Lampkin brings a wealth of experience in issue advocacy, grassroots and national politics, project management and communications.

Pre-registration links are available on the party’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/SDGOP