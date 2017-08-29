SDGOP updates the party – Holding 2018 Straw Poll at SD State Fair

From my mailbox, South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman had an e-mail out today to South Dakota GOP Central Committee Members, and it contains an interesting tidbit of what’s going on at this weeks’ South Dakota State Fair. It notes in part…..

Central Committee: Hope everyone has enjoyed their Summer! The SDGOP has been busy and I wanted to give you an update of how things are going with the state party. and…. This upcoming weekend is the South Dakota State Fair. I want to thank Rosie and Gary Harrington for all their hard work at the SDGOP Fair Building. Rosie and Gary have been setting up the building and will be handling the day-today operations. I encourage all counties to make their way to the fair and to visit our building anytime between August 31 to September 3. The SDGOP will be conducting a Straw Poll for the Congressional and Gubernatorial races. Everyone is encouraged to stop by the building, volunteer, bring cookies and vote in the straw poll for your favorite candidates. I am attaching a sample ballot that will be used this weekend. (My emphasis… see inset image above – pp) and… As always, please call anytime with any questions, concerns or accusations. 🙂 For the party, Dan



Dan Lederman, Chairman

South Dakota Republican Party

The party conducting it’s own straw poll in a primary environment is an interesting step forward, and certainly represents a more independent-minded GOP under Lederman’s leadership.

The GOP acknowledged to me that it’s not a scientific poll by any means, but it’s the kind of outreach where the party has an opportunity to bring more people into participation because they have an interest in their favorite candidate doing well in the informal plebiscite.

Stay tuned, and see you at the fair!

