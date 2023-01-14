In the race for Vice chair of the SDGOP, during the last speech, we all heard what a “collundrum” is, and thankfully, Mary Fitzgerald was elected as vice-chair for the SDGOP.
Fitzgerald was elected over Tammy Weis on a vote of 113 to 57.
In the race for Vice chair of the SDGOP, during the last speech, we all heard what a “collundrum” is, and thankfully, Mary Fitzgerald was elected as vice-chair for the SDGOP.
Fitzgerald was elected over Tammy Weis on a vote of 113 to 57.
4 thoughts on “SDGOP Vice Chair: Fitzgerald over Weis”
Will the names be public, so we can see how are county people voted?
It’s a secret ballot—
No Lee, you will not know who to retaliate against or who thinks like you in the minority on this issue
No Lee, you will not know who to retaliate against or who thinks like you in the minority on this issue
Second thought, Lee doesnt know the party rules but wants rules to change