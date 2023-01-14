SDGOP Vice Chair: Fitzgerald over Weis

Pat Powers

In the race for Vice chair of the SDGOP, during the last speech, we all heard what a “collundrum” is, and thankfully, Mary Fitzgerald was elected as vice-chair for the SDGOP.

Fitzgerald was elected over Tammy Weis on a vote of 113 to 57.

4 thoughts on “SDGOP Vice Chair: Fitzgerald over Weis”

  2. No Lee, you will not know who to retaliate against or who thinks like you in the minority on this issue

    Second thought, Lee doesnt know the party rules but wants rules to change

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *