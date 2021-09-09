Do you like Governor Kristi Noem? Do you like pheasant hunting? If you answered yes to both of those questions then you should click on the link below to sign up and win a once-in-a-lifetime hunting experience with Governor Noem in October! https://t.co/PH2k1VnsRw pic.twitter.com/MNtOMrGG51
— South Dakota GOP (@sdgop) September 9, 2021
3 thoughts on “SDGOP: Win a hunt with Governor Kristi Noem”
Will the hunt be in South Dakota? Be nice to see the Governor back in the state for a few days
And again. When a politician is posing with a gun… they aint hunting for nothing… but votes.
And speaking of campaigning… is she still running that ad covering her arse on medical marijuana? Is that being paid for by taxpayers?