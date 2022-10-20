Watching the Congressional debate on public broadcasting tonight..
Is Libertarian Colin Duprel experiencing a medical issue? Because his eyes and head are rapidly darting all over the place. Kind of hard to watch.
2 thoughts on “SDPB Congressional Debate tonight… is Duprel experiencing a medical issue?”
not so distracting that I failed to notice Dusty mentioning his staff and how he’s got Sydney in DC
Welp, guess we know who won the debate if the GOP mouthpiece blog is going straight to mocking Colin’s physical features.