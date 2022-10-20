SDPB Congressional Debate tonight… is Duprel experiencing a medical issue?

@SoDakCampaigns

Watching the Congressional debate on public broadcasting tonight..

Is Libertarian Colin Duprel experiencing a medical issue?  Because his eyes and head are rapidly darting all over the place. Kind of hard to watch.

2 thoughts on “SDPB Congressional Debate tonight… is Duprel experiencing a medical issue?”

  2. Welp, guess we know who won the debate if the GOP mouthpiece blog is going straight to mocking Colin’s physical features.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.