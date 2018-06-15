SDPB: SOS says Russell must choose one office by 6/22 at 5.

According to SBPB, the Secretary of State is saying Senator Lance Russell, who just won his primary for State Senate and is also running for Attorney General, must choose one campaign by 5pm next Friday:

South Dakota codified law states that candidacy for more than one public office in a single election is prohibited.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says her office recommends the candidate submits a withdrawal from the senate seat nomination if that candidate intends to go forward with the nomination.

“That is state law that we do have a withdrawal process in place for any instance where there might be something that comes up extraordinarily unusual that that candidate cannot proceed to the general election,” Krebs says. “There’s statutes to follow for withdrawal.”

And…

Russell says if he feels he has a good shot at clinching the nomination in next week’s convention, he will withdraw from his Senate race.

“The local Republican Party, the precinct people from my district would be able to select my replacement,” Russell says. “If I feel like I have a good shot at being attorney general, then I would do that. If not, I will continue in the Senate.”

Russell needs to make the decision by next Friday.

