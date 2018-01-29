SD’s Pot Queen calling self ‘pro-life Democrat’ in running for State House, despite trying to legalize suicide.

I swear you can’t make this stuff up.

South Dakota’s Queen Bee of legalizing pot, Melissa Mentele, just announced she’s running for District 19 State House as “Your Pro-Life, 2nd Amendment Supporting Conservative Democratic Candidate.” She notes in her announcement:

I have decided against switching and will be running as a Democratic candidate. I feel that switching parties would have been dishonest and would start a relationship with voters that was tainted by a lie. That goes against everything I believe in. Honesty and Transparency are the key to the start of any good relationship. I pride myself on being an honest and trustworthy person. I hope you will take the time to get to know me and my values before you write me off because of a D behind my name. It is going to be fun getting to know each other. Sincerely, Melissa Mentele Your Pro-Life, 2nd Amendment Supporting Conservative Democratic Candidate I think you are going to like me.

Read that here.

Now I can’t say I have any insight as to her position on the Second Amendment. But I do feel fairly safe in pointing out if you were one of the prime people behind trying to put a measure on the ballot to legalize killing grandma via assisted suicide, then by no stretch of the imagination can you consider yourself pro-life. It would be the opposite. You would be pro-death. I would almost guarantee groups such as South Dakota Right to Life might take some offense at her trying to paint herself otherwise.

But that might have been too honest a statement for the not-so-conservative Democrat.

