SDSU Faculty Senate wades into controversy over Trump order on immigration

A reader just gave me the heads up that the South Dakota State University Faculty Senate has waded into the debate over President Trump’s recent immigration order by issuing a resolution on the topic:

South Dakota State University Faculty Senate Resolution regarding President’s Trump Executive Order “PROTECTING THE NATION FROM FOREIGN TERRORIST ENTRY INTO THE UNITED STATES”.

With our concern in the well-being of the Jackrabbit community impacted by the Executive Order and without affirmation or condemnation of this Executive Order; The South Dakota State University Faculty Senate expresses the following:

1. This Executive Order is causing uncertainty and anxiety in foreign nationals of the seven countries affected, including many students, staff and faculty members of the Jackrabbit community.

2. Diversity is one of our Campus Community core values and we should be compassionate to each other and with everyone.

3. All Jackrabbits are encouraged to embrace those members of the campus community

potentially impacted by the Executive Order.