SDSU Poll: Dusty Johnson most popular political figure in SD, Noem most popular among State Republicans

The SDSU poll has released new figures this morning pointing out that Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson remains the most popular political figure among all South Dakotans, while among Republicans, Governor Noem is the most popular.

and..

Governor Noem is far and away the most popular of the statewide figures amongst Republican respondents with a rather strong rating of 72.

Meanwhile, the congressional delegation of Johnson, Thune, and Rounds are statistically indistinguishable from one another at 62, 64, and 61, respectively. Again, the big story here is the low marks for President Trump. In this latest round, he rates at 57. While this is still a positive score and Trump is still favorably viewed by most Republicans, it is a far cry from our earliest polling.