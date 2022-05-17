SDSU Poll has Noem, Thune & Dusty utterly crushing their opponents, 70% think AG should be removed from office.

South Dakota State University’s most recent political poll was released today, and it’s not looking so good for Steve Haugaard, Bruce Whalen, or Taffy Howard. They might be able to take a little consolation in that as bad as it looks for them, it might be worse for the Attorney General.

The SDSU poll has Governor Noem utterly crushing Steve Haugaard, on a preference of 61 – 17%. Literally, he could take every undecided, and she’d still beat him on nearly a 2-1 basis.

Read that here.

This race is over. Just like it is in the Thune contest.

If the Republican primary for United States Senate was held today, 46% of likely primary voters indicated that they would vote for John Thune. Challengers Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry received support of 9% and 4%, respectively.

Read that here.

Done. Stick a fork in the Whalen and Mowry potatoes. They shouldn’t spend their gas money at this point.

And again in Congressional contest..

Finally, we asked likely Republican primary voters about their preferences in the U.S. House primary was held today. Of these voters, 53% indicated they would vote for Dusty Johnson, just under 17% said they would vote for Taffy Howard, and 30% were not sure.

Read that here.

Is that worse than Liz May did? When the numbers are said and done, I have a suspicion it could be. Taffy’s vote total is suspiciously close to the percentage of floor votes she didn’t show up for in Pierre.

And then there’s the voter preference on impeachment..

This is so definitive that it shows like there might be some huge liabilities for candidates who came out against it in the House. 70-9%? Whoof.

Seriously, go read the entire article here, because it’s an eye opener, and gives a good indication of how things are going to go 3 weeks from now.

Thune, Johnson and Kristi are on a glide path to re-election, and their challengers are entirely clueless. It’s over.