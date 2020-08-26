SDSU President threatens students “everyone’s going home and you’ll be in your parents’ basement for another six months”

From the SDSU Student Newspaper’s Twitter feed, as they were covering the Student Association Meeting last night, apparently SDSU President Barry Dunn is not happy with all the tomfoolery going around Brookings:

“If this behavior continues, everyone’s going home and you’ll be in your parents’ basement for another six months,” Dunn said. — SDSU Collegian Live (@collegian_live) August 25, 2020

I’m also hearing that Dunn may be pushing the Brookings City Commission to limit gatherings to no more than ten people.