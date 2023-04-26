SDSU SA President Grote being investigated for new charge of vandalism on top of current charges for underage possession, fake driver’s license. Faces removal from office.

What is going on up the street at SDSU with the Student Association President. Holy buckets!

If you recall, the South Dakota State University Association President Nicholas Grote was arrested for underage possession a week or so as well as a fake ID which made a splash in the news.

Grote was arrested at 1:38 a.m. early Sunday morning on charges of possession of a fictitious license and underage purchase or possession of alcoholic beverages, according to an email from Brookings Police Department Detective Adam Smith sent to The Collegian. The arrest took place on the 300 block of 3rd Street at the 24-hour parking lot. Detective Smith told The Collegian Grote smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. and.. Grote said he does not think law enforcement had a good reason to stop him, and said that there is not enough evidence for his charges.

Since then, it came out that he had been cited for underage consumption prior to his recent arrest…

On March 16, 2023, just 21 days before he would be arrested for underage possession and having a fake ID, Grote was cited for underage consumption, with a BAC of .138%, as well as use of tobacco by a person under the age of 21 (In December 2019 a change in federal policy raised the age to buy and use tobacco to 21).

I had been told he was signed up for the diversion program which would have wiped the offense from his record.. but obviously, he didn’t take the lesson with his arrest three weeks later.

But now, in an even bigger bombshell, according to SDSU Student Newspaper the Collegian, the Brookings Police as well as the University Police are investigating SA President Grote after a new vandalism incident this past Sunday, and the Student Senate is preparing to possibly remove him from office:

The Collegian confirmed Tuesday with UPD Chief Timothy Heaton, SDSU’s Vice President of Technology and Security David Overby and the State’s Attorney’s office that Grote is a target in the investigation. The Brookings Police Department also confirmed the incident involved Grote. and.. Grote hasn’t been charged for the incident, but may be in the coming days, according to the State’s Attorney’s office. The office said they are investigating the incident and may recommend charges. If he is charged and a judge signs off on it and sets bond, the State’s Attorney’s Office will file an arrest warrant through the Clerk of Courts, which will then be sent to the Sheriff’s office. and.. His first court appearance for the March 26 charge is scheduled for Monday, and later that day the Senate will decide whether to remove Grote regarding his April 16 arrest.

Good gosh. I’m not sure why we’re talking removal at this point. This is a public dumpster fire.

He should be resigning, and exploring what assistance he can reach out for to others to salvage his college career. Because from the string of incidents in rapid succession, it would not seem that he’s going down a good path.

If he can’t see that himself, then I’m sure the Student Senate will help him on his journey next Monday.