SDSU Student Association President arrested for possession of a fictitious license, does not walk his own talk on ethics.

Uh oh. Someone is in trouble.

The South Dakota State University Association President was arrested for underage possession as well as a fake ID (and was suspected of having consumed said alcohol) after apparently having a bit too much fun this last weekend. From the SDSU Collegian:

Newly elected Students’ Association President Nicholas Grote said Tuesday he will not step down from his position after his arrest last weekend. and.. Grote was arrested at 1:38 a.m. early Sunday morning on charges of possession of a fictitious license and underage purchase or possession of alcoholic beverages, according to an email from Brookings Police Department Detective Adam Smith sent to The Collegian. The arrest took place on the 300 block of 3rd Street at the 24-hour parking lot. Detective Smith told The Collegian Grote smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. and.. Grote said he does not think law enforcement had a good reason to stop him, and said that there is not enough evidence for his charges.

Read that here.

Interestingly, during the campaign for Student Association President last month, the perp (Grote) had heavily criticized the ethics of his opponent in terms of his conduct, expressly citing that violating the Student Association code of ethics is grounds for removal.

According to the SA code of ethics, members of the Students’ Association must “perform duties in accordance with institutional, local, state and federal rules and law..” and.. Grote said during the debate last month: “We (The Students Association) have an entire list of things you do not violate when you are a senator. I’m sure, Hunter, you know, you violated five … seven of those codes of ethics when talking about [vice presidential candidate Trinity Peterson or myself]. That is something that we will not tolerate in any way, shape or form. That is grounds for removal and that can be really, really bad.” Grote is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. May 15 . The Collegian plans to continue following this story.

Read the entire story here.

I guess he must have drawn a line through that part or added an exception for “falsifying government documents.” Because this seems like a case of do as I say, not as I do.

When I read “The Collegian plans to continue following this story,” I have the feeling they are rubbing their hands together and going mwaaahahaha, because he comes off as more than a bit self-righteous, and might need to be taken down a peg.