SDSU Student Association President to oppose second Free Speech Measure, (SB198) but didn’t bother to ask students

I’m getting reports early this AM that South Dakota State Student President Taylin Albrecht decided by herself without consulting the Student’s Association to take a stand against the second free speech bill (this one originating in the State Senate) on behalf of SDSU.

Two Student Senators expressed to me their concern noting:

“Our president said that she is a representative of the students’ voice, and therefore, does not need the consent of the (senate) body to act. We have been discussing the issue amongst our senate members who are present in Pierre. Many of us were blindsided by her actions and the stance taken by the Student Federation.

We admire the universities that chose to abstain from the votes tonight in an effort to remain transparent and honest for their students.”

When Senate Bill 198 is heard Senate Education committee, if the SDSU Student Association president offers her opinion, senators should ask her when the vote was held to oppose it. Because it certainly sounds like that’s a vote she does not feel ever needs to take place.

Like this: Like Loading...