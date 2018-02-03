SDSU Students Association resolution opposing HB 1073 alleged to have not followed procedures

House Bill 1073, Representative Mike Clark’s sponsored measure to provide for free speech guidelines on our University campuses was sent to the 41st legislative day, which is South Dakotan for “killed in committee.” Part of the justification for legislators doing so was based on some students saying it’s not needed.
In addition to one student saying HB 1073 would “make it harder to limit speakers that minority students might find offensive” (I’m not kidding), there was a resolution from the SDSU Student Senate opposing the bill.
But not so fast. Here’s an interesting take on that Student Senate resolution from some of the student Senators themselves:
Sounds like someone with an agenda ramrodded the resolution through, as these Student Senators are standing up and saying “the testimony (from the SDSU Student’s Association) and the resolution are in many ways misleading, and untrue because no student organizations of students were consulted on this issue.” And that the resolution itself was an “unethical action” by the Student’s Association.
Paints things in a different light, eh?
The word is that a smokeout attempt may be made on HB1073 this next week.
Keep on watching.
Barthel (R) Yea
Diedrich (R) Yea
Bordeaux (D) Excused
Jensen (Kevin) (R) Nay
Kaiser (R) Nay
Lust (R) Yea
Peterson (Kent) (R) Nay
Reed (R) Yea
Rozum (R) Yea
Turbiville (R) Yea
Wismer (D) Yea
Johns (R) Yea
Stevens (R) Yea
Keep in the mind that the Yeas were to kill the bill rather than to support it.
The students who testified against the bill and claimed that they represented the student associations at SDSU and USD said that they were against the bill because it was “redundant and unnecessary”. No one gives up a day to spend six hours (round trip) in the car, sit in a committee hearing, and get up to speak because a bill is “unnecessary”. They would only do so if they thought that it would do harm. In this instance, the harm that they fear is to their agenda, which was evident in the student’s statement that the bill would make it more difficult to squash people’s free speech. That testimony alone should convince any representative who cares about the First Amendment to smoke the bill out of the committee.