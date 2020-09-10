SDSU trying to get ahead of quarantine story on facebook with ‘explanation’

@SoDakCampaigns

This message was left under my facebook group on the post for the SDSU Collegian story on being quarantined on the SDSU campus under threat of disciplinary action, which I have the feeling is going to be the official company line as media outlets pick up on the tale of confinement:

If you read the story in the Collegian, it certainly doesn’t sound as if it’s an issue that took place in Mid-August, but I’m sure we’ll hear more in the coming weeks.

I’ve spoken with a couple of legislators about the story this afternoon, and it sounds as if they’re going to be asking about it.

2 thoughts on “SDSU trying to get ahead of quarantine story on facebook with ‘explanation’”

  1. Sorry I couldn’t get here sooner .. I was making popcorn for this monumental isht-show.

    Somebody in the admin will really be punished .. they’ll probably have to go make six figures at another university somewhere (the administrative tier of US universities – and SDSU especially, apparently – is the feted worm infested center of the rotten apple).

    RELEASE THE HOUNDS.

  2. .. and it’s all FAKE.

    ALL THIS FOR A FRAUD.

    Maybe the deep state will call-in a strike on its own position and release a real bioweapon.

    If that happens, face-panties won’t save us.

    If that happens, expect some rods from God to make their way to certain well-known bunkers.

    Our friends are not playing, either.

    ENOUGH.

