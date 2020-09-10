This message was left under my facebook group on the post for the SDSU Collegian story on being quarantined on the SDSU campus under threat of disciplinary action, which I have the feeling is going to be the official company line as media outlets pick up on the tale of confinement:
If you read the story in the Collegian, it certainly doesn’t sound as if it’s an issue that took place in Mid-August, but I’m sure we’ll hear more in the coming weeks.
I’ve spoken with a couple of legislators about the story this afternoon, and it sounds as if they’re going to be asking about it.
2 thoughts on “SDSU trying to get ahead of quarantine story on facebook with ‘explanation’”
Sorry I couldn’t get here sooner .. I was making popcorn for this monumental isht-show.
Somebody in the admin will really be punished .. they’ll probably have to go make six figures at another university somewhere (the administrative tier of US universities – and SDSU especially, apparently – is the feted worm infested center of the rotten apple).
RELEASE THE HOUNDS.
.. and it’s all FAKE.
ALL THIS FOR A FRAUD.
Maybe the deep state will call-in a strike on its own position and release a real bioweapon.
If that happens, face-panties won’t save us.
If that happens, expect some rods from God to make their way to certain well-known bunkers.
Our friends are not playing, either.
ENOUGH.