SDTARs Mock Legislature in session today

While I hadn’t planned it, I’m in Pierre today for the South Dakota Teenage Republican mock legislature.

After dealing with a vehicle I own that broke down on the interstate, I got to show up at the state capital bright and early this morning in time to see South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley address the group this Saturday morning.

This year, they are well over 100 strong as a gathered yesterday and slept on the floor in sleeping bags at the brand-new Fort Pierre elementary school gym.

I will have a few more pictures here and there, but as always, this is a great event for high school kids of any political persuasion.