SDWC Author Featured in Argus Leader Article on Hubbel’s entrance into the race for Governor.

I must be having a jerky, muckraking day. After relating what I found out about the Secretary of State’s Vote 605 App, I find myself quoted in the Argus Leader, commenting about the entrance of Lora Hubbel into the race for Governor:
Since Hubbel lost her races for governor then lieutenant governor in 2014, she has since run unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat and started a petition effort to stop a Sioux Falls School Board move to increase property taxes to fund schools.
That losing streak is unlikely to end in 2018, said Pat Powers, author of the Republican website Dakota War College.
“Lora’s views are not in step with a lot of South Dakotans and I don’t know if she’s going to be able to overcome that,” Powers said. “She has exhibited and expressed some views that some people might consider toward the fringe.”
Powers said Trump’s campaign was able to pull more than 60 percent of the vote in South Dakota, but Hubbel likely couldn’t do that by sharing some of the president’s talking points.
“I don’t think she’s going to be able to duplicate that success,” he said.
Actually I think they me made sound much more magnanimous than I was. 🙂
I read the argus blog about it. “Featured” seems a strong, Argus-like headline, when “prominently mentioned” seems more accurate. I don’t like Ms. Hubbel in that pink dress. She would do well to avoid the sleeveless pink dresses during her campaign, although grudznick is no political adviser so I could be wrong.
The Argus Leader is trying to smear President Trump by linking him to Hubbel.
Hubbel wants to be popular by trying to sit at the cool kids’ table.
You guys are “all-wet”…Lora is actually on a crusade to clean up South Dakota and is the consummate outsider. She keeps her word and has a generous spirit and comes up with some good ideas with the right staff….who knows????
You’re joking, right?
I’m definitely going to her press conference announcement tomorrow. I hear they are giving out tin foil hats!