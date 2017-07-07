SDWC Author Featured in Argus Leader Article on Hubbel’s entrance into the race for Governor.

I must be having a jerky, muckraking day. After relating what I found out about the Secretary of State’s Vote 605 App, I find myself quoted in the Argus Leader, commenting about the entrance of Lora Hubbel into the race for Governor:

Since Hubbel lost her races for governor then lieutenant governor in 2014, she has since run unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat and started a petition effort to stop a Sioux Falls School Board move to increase property taxes to fund schools.

That losing streak is unlikely to end in 2018, said Pat Powers, author of the Republican website Dakota War College.

“Lora’s views are not in step with a lot of South Dakotans and I don’t know if she’s going to be able to overcome that,” Powers said. “She has exhibited and expressed some views that some people might consider toward the fringe.”

Powers said Trump’s campaign was able to pull more than 60 percent of the vote in South Dakota, but Hubbel likely couldn’t do that by sharing some of the president’s talking points.

“I don’t think she’s going to be able to duplicate that success,” he said.