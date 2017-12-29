SDWC Best of 2017 – Top posts by the number of comments Posted on December 29, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply I’ve got a number of chores to do today, but I wanted to bring you something fun, recognizing that it’s the last working day of the year. So, here’s something to chew on: Here are the top 10 commented posts of 2017. 1 Bollen Pleads Guilty to Unauthorized Disposal of Personal Property Subject to Security Interest 2 Friends of South Dakota Public Broadcasting CEO privately calling for removal of all confederate items from Empire Mall 3 Ever have a time when you hope for mutually assured destruction? GOP’s Extreme Right degrades into Facebook slapping fight. 4 So, that was the version of the Hulk that just kind of sat there and gave credence to rumors? 5 Krebs joins Dem Secretaries of State to refuse voter fraud probe 6 SDGOP National Committeeman and Committeewoman break from Gov Daugaard’s choice, endorse Lederman for SDGOP Chair 7 Well, there went a productive session. Legislator to be investigated for conduct. 8 Secretary of State’s Vote 605 app directing people to Krebs for Congress Campaign Facebook Page 9 Gubernatorial Candidate claims Attorney General Marty Jackley is a “crook who belongs in prison,” and Gov. Daugaard forced “horrible sexual abberance” coming to SD 10 In case you were worried Lora Hubbel took a week off of being nuts…. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related