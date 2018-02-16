Sean McPherson Pancake Fundraiser for his battle against cancer

A fundraising event is going to be held for Republican State Representative Sean McPherson at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City on March 4th, but it’s not a political event. It’s an event to help offset some of the expenses his family is experiencing as Sean fights cancer:

This fundraiser is for Sean McPherson, husband, father, grandfather, a former navy submariner, the pastor of a Nazarene church, and an elected Representative in the South Dakota legislature. Sean has dedicated his life to service of others always leading with a servant’s heart. The battle of his life started last February upon the original diagnosis of cancer. Through the battle Sean has maintained his strong faith and positive attitude, inspiring many along the way. This past December it was discovered that the cancer had metastasized and now the battle continues as he fights the cancer growing in his lung. Sean always trusts in God’s plan for his life and believes this too will be redeemed.

Read that here.

If you’re in Rapid City on that date, make a point to stop by the event and support the McPherson family.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...