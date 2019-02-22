Second and third pot legalization measures being prepared for South Dakota Ballot

There are indications out there this week that in addition to a ballot measure that’s already been submitted for an Attorney General’s opinion to legalize marijuana for sale in South Dakota, two more ballot measures to legalize pot are also being prepared for the ballot process.
In a post this week on Facebook from the group that failed in their efforts to place measures on the 2018 ballot the legalization of killing grandma, as well as smoking pot, it appears that the “New Approach South Dakota” group is preparing to go back and collect signatures again for not just one, but two ballot measures to legalize dope:
At some point they’ll be coming around to collect your name and personal information on a petition… so make sure that you know exactly what you’re signing, and that the circulator is following state law.
I had believed that the hemp plant we were all talking about was C. Ruderalis, a different species from C. Sativa.
But then a comm director from the DOA says it’s all Sativa, and the only difference is how it’s grown.
Or is it a subspecies? There was talk of cross-pollination.
We need more specifics. Just what are they growing?
How about this. Bring one clean bill that does nothing but allow cannibis oil for children, have it treated like a narcotic by law, prescribed by a doctor, availably only thru a regular pharmacy, and I think people would support it. But that isn’t the real reason any of these petitions are being circulated, is it?
While that is an absolutely great idea, the issue is that any marijuana product containing THC cannot be dispensed by a pharmacy because it federally illegal. What needs to happen is that the Feds need to make a move here. Either enforce the laws that are currently on the books, or remove marijuana from Schedule 1 and lets the states have control over what happens. In that scenario, I believe SD could do exactly what you are proposing.
Agree with that Springer. It could a very simple process but they have other motives.. and meanwhile everyone in support of this type of bill are getting all worked up.
This republican will be signing. We don’t need the govt telling us what to do about a plant that was legal when this country was formed and was only criminalized because of false propaganda.