Second and third pot legalization measures being prepared for South Dakota Ballot

There are indications out there this week that in addition to a ballot measure that’s already been submitted for an Attorney General’s opinion to legalize marijuana for sale in South Dakota, two more ballot measures to legalize pot are also being prepared for the ballot process.

In a post this week on Facebook from the group that failed in their efforts to place measures on the 2018 ballot the legalization of killing grandma, as well as smoking pot, it appears that the “New Approach South Dakota” group is preparing to go back and collect signatures again for not just one, but two ballot measures to legalize dope:

At some point they’ll be coming around to collect your name and personal information on a petition… so make sure that you know exactly what you’re signing, and that the circulator is following state law.

Like this: Like Loading...