Second democrat in Congressional race makes it official

The second Democrat in the US House race (and more interesting than the first, Brian what’s his name), Whitney Raver is making her entrance into the Congressional race official today, according to KELO news:

Entrepreneur and small business advocate Whitney Raver is rallying family, friends, and community leaders to join her at 5:30 P.M. on October 28, 2019 at Murphy’s Pub and Grill in downtown Rapid City, where she intends to formally announce her campaign for Congress. Raver, 32, hinted at her intention to run for South Dakota’s lone seat in the House of Representatives when she filed the paperwork to create a campaign committee back in August.“I wanted to take some time to listen to my neighbors across the state, to hear their response to my campaign before making things official.

Read the entire story here.

If I were Whitney, I wouldn’t count on anything resembling logistical support from the State Democrat Party. (They’re having some issues.)