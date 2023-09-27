Secretary of State approves petition with faulty language.. despite petitioners not following LRC drafting advice found on SOS website.

There’s a story in the Dakota Scout today noting that the Secretary of State isn’t saying much about their approval of a ballot measure for circulation that would not appear to follow guidelines, including state law for the language required on petitions:

The Secretary of State’s Office recently approved petitions for circulation for a proposed ballot measure aimed at abolishing South Dakota’s medical marijuana program and repealing a law passed by voters in 2020 that legalized cannabis for medically-qualifying patients. However, the petitions do not list the 90-plus sections of statutes that the petitioner hopes to get removed from the state’s books. and.. Schweich’s letter references South Dakota Codified Law 2-1-2.1, which states, “The petition filing must… (c)ontain the full text of the initiated measure in fourteen-point font.”

Read the entire story here.

The petition just refers to “Exhibit A” for the 95 sections that must be repealed. One of the things that might have tipped it off is that the legislative research council pointed this out back in May. As linked to on the Secretary of State Website.

That part on the Legislative Research Council Comments (LRC Comments 05/11/23 LRC Comments 05/31/23) on the Secretary of State’s own website might have been a great place to start as to whether there were any problems with the style and form of the petitions.

Oops.