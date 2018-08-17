Secretary of State Draws for Ballot Order

The Secretary of State Drew for Ballot Order this AM, and it appears that the Libertarians are first… where there are Libertarians.

Looks like order is Libertarian, Republican, Dem, and Indy. So, in 90-95 out of 100, the GOP will be first on the ballot.

I can live with that.

2 Replies to “Secretary of State Draws for Ballot Order”

  1. Fred Deutsch

    FB post from the libertarian running against me in D4: “Libertarians got first placement on the ballot. You may not have to vote for us, but you will have to read our names.”

  2. anon

    The problem as running as an “L” is that most people think you’re running as a lesbian. Not many people have heard of a libertarian.

