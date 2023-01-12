Secretary of State Monae Johnson intimates that there is …some rigging of elections?

An interview with Secretary of State Monae Johnson in the Dakota Scout today ended with her trying to ride the fence on whether she believes elections are rigged or not.

As noted in the interview:

The new secretary, who won office in November, said she needs time to assess what laws should be changed. Top of her list is developing a post-election audit process for South Dakota elections. and.. When it comes to elections in the state, Johnson said some people think everything is fine, and some think elections are rigged. Johnson said she’s somewhere in the middle.

Read it here. (Subscription required)

Secretary of State Monae Johnson intimates that she’s somewhere in the middle? Does that mean she thinks there is …some rigging of elections? How do you claim you’re somewhere in the middle between thinking elections are fine and thinking they’re rigged?

If being rigged a little is arsenic, you’re still peddling poison.