Secretary of State PIO Jason Williams exiting from State Government

I’m hearing today that Secretary of State Shantel Krebs campaign confidant and public information officer Jason Williams is calling it a day and leaving the Secretary of State’s office for greener pastures.

No specific word on what the Aberdeen native (and recently betrothed) Williams will be doing, but best wishes to him in his future endeavors.

  2. Anonymous

    I had heard he is not associated with Shantel anymore period. Not office or campaign. Kind of early for campaign staff to be abandoning ship.

    1. Anonymous

      Interesting bit of gossip. It wouldn’t be the first time Krebs has played with matches around gasoline soaked bridges.

