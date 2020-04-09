Secretary of State to mail absentee ballots request forms to all registered voters

Hot off the press, the Secretary of State will be mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the state. This moves things up for campaigns, as they’re going to have to get information in front of voters ASAP as many will be making their selection earlier than usual.

Subject: Absentee Ballot Request Mailing Good afternoon, Auditors, Attached you’ll find documents pertaining to the mailing of absentee ballot requests to all registered voters. Separate instruction letters will accompany the applications depending on active vs. inactive voter status. Also attached is a draft press release concerning this mailing. Please review and let us know if you have any concerns. As these documents are drafts, please do not share with the press or constituents at this time. Once the logistics of the mailing are set with the vendor and USPS, we will relay it to you. You’ll note the letters and press release are encouraging voters to submit their applications as soon as possible to allow for delivery and processing times. We will let you know when a date (or date range) has been finalized for these to be mailed out. We would also like to record a video that we’ll push out concerning this topic. We will forward that to you to post if you’d like as well. Please let us know if you see any issues or concerns. Thanks for all of your efforts as we all try to navigate these unprecedented times. Steve Barnett

605-773-3537 April xx, 2020 SECRETARY OF STATE TO DISTRIBUTE ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATIONS TO ALL SOUTH DAKOTA REGISTERED VOTERS PIERRE – South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced today that his office will mail absentee ballot applications to all South Dakotans registered in the statewide voter registration file except those that have already applied for the 2020 election cycle. “Ensuring every South Dakota voter has access to exercise their right to vote is the goal of all election officials in our state. In response to the current pandemic, we are encouraging all South Dakotans to utilize our state’s absentee vote-by- mail option for our upcoming elections. Absentee ballot applications will be mailed to each registered voter at the mailing address used on their voter registration form,” Barnett stated. Absentee ballot applications will be mailed on April xx. Voters are encouraged to complete their application as soon as possible to allow for delivery and processing times. Once an application is verified by the county auditor, a ballot will be mailed to the voter. State law requires completed absentee ballot applications to be notarized or include a photocopy of an acceptable photo identification card. Acceptable photo identification cards include a South Dakota driver’s license or non-driver ID card, tribal photo ID, passport or other picture ID issued by the United States government, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or postsecondary education institution. Voters lacking access to a copy machine or notary public may take a photo of their ID using their phone or camera and email it to their county auditor. Please contact your county auditor for more information regarding this option. County auditor contact information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sdsos.gov. Voters that don’t receive an application and wish to obtain an absentee ballot may request an application from their county auditor or download the form on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sdsos.gov. South Dakota’s primary election will be held June 2, 2020. -30-

It appears that this was not meant to hit the public just yet, BUT, when you send it out to 60 some auditors, it’s going to range a bit wider than a person might have intended.