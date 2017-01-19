Secretary of Treasury Nominee Shares Thune’s Vision for Pro-Growth Economic Policies

“Keep that focus on growth – we’ve got to get that growth rate back up.” – Sen. Thune

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Finance, today questioned President-elect Trump’s nominee to be the next secretary of the treasury, Steven Mnuchin. Thune highlighted his priorities for the next secretary of the treasury, which include comprehensive tax reform and increasing economic growth. Mnuchin shared Thune’s vision for pro-growth economic policy, and Thune received Mnuchin’s commitment to work with him on these issues.

###

Facebook Twitter