Self-Isolated Pat.. day 1. I just drank my last diet coke, and I need to order another movie.

If you’re an avid reader, there’s a genre of science fiction you might be familiar with that’s called “apocalyptic fiction,” involving a tale threatening the end of civilization, such as Stephen King’s “The Stand,” or Michael Crichton’s “The Andromeda Strain.” Those plague driven tales might be a little uncomfortable to read nowadays with what we’re hearing about in the media.

While it might seem that we’re in a pandemic situation with supermarket aisles being cleared of TP and Chlorox wipes, it’s really not so dire as much as it is just a matter of being smart and safe, so we aren’t infecting others who might have their immunity compromised and less able to withstand the symptoms of the coronavirus. Which is the reason I find myself in self-imposed isolation.

This past week, my wife and two oldest daughters had the opportunity to go on a long-planned trip to Ireland, leaving dad at home with the youngest three. No biggie. Not my first rodeo, as my wife has travelled for work before, and dad has been in charge. Only one pizza meal, because I had my nose in work and didn’t have time to plan. I even think their socks matched.

What did happen is that after I had an appendicitis attack last year (which went away with antibiotics), I recently decided to schedule it to come out when it wasn’t an emergency, which happened to be this week. In going through a questionnaire with the hospital as part of the planning process, one of the questions they asked is “have you or a close family member traveled outside the country in the last 14 days.”

My response was “Umm.. well… my wife gets back from Ireland on Saturday.. Does that count?” Apparently that does, as they informed me that If I’m exposed to her, I have to postpone the outpatient procedure. They even went a few levels up to confirm it. And the answer was a more emphatic “No surgery if you’re living with a foreign traveller.” Well, rats.

I was set to do just that – postpone it for a few weeks to a couple of months. But a friend on Facebook noted that if things get more active with the coronavirus, anything remotely elective will probably be canceled.

As adverse as I am to inconvenience, I’m even more averse to having another unplanned appendicitis attack, possibly in the middle of campaign season.

So, before my wife arrived back home at 11pm last night, I hightailed it to the local Comfort Inn, where I find myself in a state of being “self-isolated Pat,” as I wait to go in to the local hospital tomorrow. As you can see in the picture, I’m not exactly in deplorable conditions.

My apocalyptic fiction narrative today might be something along the lines of “Self-Isolated Pat.. day 1. I just drank my last diet coke, and I need to order another movie.” I don’t think I can even really call it an inconvenience, because it’s more just separating myself for a day and a half.

And self-isolated probably isn’t the term, as much as isolated from my wife until after the procedure. I could have crashed on my SDSU student’s couch. But I frankly had no interest in doing that. So I’m holed up with a microwave and mini-fridge, as my laptop is plugged into the big screen TV. And yes, they did have a continental breakfast this morning.

But that’s the point. Many of us are experiencing minor inconveniences because we want to do our part and avoid an actual health catastrophe. The only ones with major inconveniences are those who will have reduced hours or are temporarily laid off – and they are the ones who are making significant sacrifices and need our support.

The rest of us can still run out and have access all the conveniences of life. Having the kids out of school for a week, or missing out on an event is a small sacrifice to attempt to prevent overloading our healthcare system. We’ll get through this, as we have every other inconvenience. If we do anything in this time of cancelations, we should make a point to be a little more patient with one another. This is about our fellow man.

And maybe that’s the lesson we can take from this. Think of others before yourself. Because it might just be more important to them than it is to us.