Sen. Al Novstrup points out no conflict for Aberdeen Mayor at council meeting

State Senator Al Novstrup addressed the Aberdeen City Council last night, picking apart the arguments of the Democrat councilman who recently made false allegations of a conflict of interest against the Aberdeen Mayor:

Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, said that the allegations and comments made by Councilman Rob Ronayne’s at last week’s City Council meeting were out of line and false.

and…

“If the mayor has participated in a criminal act, as alleged, let the law work its way through. We don’t need a new ordinance if there’s already a violation. If you pass something that ties the hands of the CVB and chamber of commerce, what you’re saying to the leaders of those organizations is you don’t trust them that you choose to micromanage those decisions,” Novstrup said before taking a seat amongst a packed meeting room.

Those in attendance applauded Novstrup’s comments.