Sen. Haverly endorses candidate seeking her vacated office Posted on March 28, 2018 by Pat Powers Senator Terri Haverly has a facebook post this morning encouraging the support of Ryan Smith, who is running for the seat in the State Senate that she's vacating: You can find out more about Ryan Smith's candidacy here.