Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller still spreading crackpot theories on school handbooks

Republican women had a pre-legislative forum recently, and it sounds like State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller took the opportunity to continue to spread her crackpot theories on school handbooks:

“This is where the schools can play doctor with your children in their non-emergency invasive physical exams,” says Rep. Frye-Mueller, eluding to some fine print in school handbooks that she says she’d be happy to show someone if they asked. “It’s in federal law, so it’s in every school handbook. What an invasive physical exam is, is exposure of private body parts, including incision insertion and injection into the body. Now, I could send my child to school and they could get a vaccine. Incision,” she says counting on her fingers, “insertion, injection.”

(I’m glad for the crowd’s sake she only had to count to three, or they might have been waiting a while.)

If you recall, Frye-Mueller hadn’t been shy about claiming school handbooks would give permission for schools to ‘transgender’ children.￼

And it sounds as if she’s planning to bring this complete nuttery to the legislature in Pierre next month.