Sen. Lee Schoenbeck article on Ravnsborg impeachment published in South Dakota Law Review. House spent 40x more on impeachment than Senate.

Schoenbeck Law review article on impeachment by Pat Powers on Scribd

State Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck has an article in the latest edition of the South Dakota Law Review published through the Knudson School of Law as it relates to the impeachment proceedings of the South Dakota Legislature against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. As noted in a preface to the article:

This article is intended as both a historical account of events surrounding South Dakota’s first impeachment trial and as a guide for those in other states (hopefully not South Dakota again) that may have to deal with an impeachment.

I thought the best takeaway was towards the end, where Senator Schoenbeck noted..

Even though the process starts in the House of Representatives, the Senate needs to engage immediately. There are decisions that need to be made or monitored jointly. For example, the Senate expended $3,271.18 on legal services. Because the Senate took a hands-off approach to House activity, there was no check on the House spending. The House spent $132,611.35 on legal services, with no trial. The legislature was sued by the media over the House attempting to restrict access to votes made by House members on the petition for a special session. The Senate stopped the litigation by releasing the votes, but conflict could have been avoided by the Senate being fully engaged in all decisions even before articles of impeachment reached the Senate. The legislative process is owned by both bodies, and both need to be fully engaged.

You can read it above, or in the South Dakota Law Review.