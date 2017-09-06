Sen. Nelson Letter to GOAC Chair Deb Peters. A week to gather his thoughts.

In the never ending soap opera that represents Senator Stace Nelson’s tenure on the Government Operations and Audit (GOAC) Committee, a letter came out yesterday where Senator Nelson noted to the chair that the events of the prior meeting “did not register until after the hearing was adjourned.”

Of course, it took a full week for Nelson to gather his thoughts.

And as of yesterday, he’s now written a letter to the chair opposing the committee questioning the credibility of his star witness, a person whose story changed.

Go Ac Sep Letter Wer Del by Pat Powers on Scribd

