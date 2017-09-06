Sen. Nelson Letter to GOAC Chair Deb Peters. A week to gather his thoughts.

In the never ending soap opera that represents Senator Stace Nelson’s tenure on the Government Operations and Audit (GOAC) Committee, a letter came out yesterday where Senator Nelson noted to the chair that the events of the prior meeting “did not register until after the hearing was adjourned.”
Of course, it took a full week for Nelson to gather his thoughts.
And as of yesterday, he’s now written a letter to the chair opposing the committee questioning the credibility of his star witness, a person whose story changed.
Go Ac Sep Letter Wer Del by Pat Powers on Scribd
Was Stace hiding in the bathroom during everything?
diversion. What do you think about the letter Pat?
Tara, the letter speaks for itself and needs no commentary.
This letter was written as a veiled attempt to “protect” a less than credible witness. If no one is permitted to question beyond “NCIS – investigator” then her testimony cant be refuted. I think what you’re seeing is an effort by the senator to cover his own butt because he knows he has nothing real. The Senator does not have the leadership chops to pull this off, because he cannot be trusted. He is willing to fabricate anything to attempt to be right. “I am the expert, I have interviewed said witness, what could you pee-ons possibly garner that I have not already told you?”
Senator Nelson mentioned the Audit report. Have you read it?:
http://legislativeaudit.sd.gov/reports/School/MidCentralCoopSpecialReview.pdf
Interesting. So MCEC was a criminal enterprise receiving grant money through both the federal DOE and the state DOE, and it was made up of school board members from 14 districts. Are you suggesting that all the school board members were in on it?